Monday, March 11th

Brice Garnett defeated Erik Barnes to win the Puerto Rico Open. Tyler Duncan finished 23rd and earned $34,422.22.

State Gymnastics Championship

1) Crown Point 113.150

2) Valparaiso 109.250

3) Ft. Wayne Bishop Dwenger 108.850

4) Columbus North 107.825

Vault: Reese Euler 3rd, 9.575; Hannah Perry T-15; Ellie McIntyre T-28; Emerson Chambers 42nd

Bars: Euler T-4, 9.575; Perry T-23; Chambers T-25; McIntyre 35; Laney Acton & Arwyn Tian T-45

Beam: Euler T-4, 9.525; Perry 28; Tian 39; and Acton 43

Floor: Euler 3rd, 9.425; Perry T-9; Chambers 40; and Acton T-42

All Around: Euler 3rd, 38.100; Perry 19th

Area Teams in Regional Boys Basketball Championships

Center Grove 68 Franklin 56

Scottsburg 84 Batesville 46

Forest Park 58 Switzerland County 53

Brownstown Central 67 Sullivan 41

Evansville Christian 72 Trinity Lutheran 42

Columbus East’s Tyler Bumbalough, at Marian Ancilla, helped his team upset #15 Erie CC on Friday 12-4. Bumbalough went 3-4 with a double, walk, and 3 RBI. The team completed its Florida swing with a 7-1 record and stands 10-4 on the season. Tyler went 7-20 in Florida with 2 doubles, 9 RBI, 9 walks, 2 HBP, and loggeda .581 on base percentage.

Point Park University of Pittsburgh, PA, defeated IU Columbus in a Sunday afternoon (3/10) baseball game at Ceraland 11-4 in 9 innings. The two teams play Monday (3/11) at Noon and 3:00 PM. Lucas Slager of Mattawan H.S. in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Peyton Blinn of Cascade H.S. each had 2 hits for the Crimson Pride. Alex McComb of Columbus East had a pinch single.

The IU Columbus Softball team lost a doubleheader at Midway University (KY) 4-2 & 3-0.

Columbus native Michael Brinegar won the 1500M freestyle race at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont, Illinois.

Monday, 3/11, is the first day for high school baseball teams to hold official practices.

Hauser girls track was represented by 2 runners at the Pike Individual Championship Track Meet on Saturday (3/9), indoors at UIndy. The event was a qualifier for the Hoosier State Relays and no team scores were kept. Addison Dailey was 38th in the 60M and 23rd in the 400M. Kennedy Konradi was 19th in the 1600M.

On the boys side: Kolton Wallace, 17th in 60 hurdles; Lakota Robbins, 50th in 60M; Graydon Kilps 65th and Braydon McFarland 66th; Colin Kistler 11th & Nolan Dailey 12th in 3200M; Adrean Tungate 31st & Koleson Gernentz 42nd in 800M; Dailey 15thand Tungate 20th in 1600M; Robbins 10th in long jump, Wallace 18th, and Corbin Holzer 25th; and Luke Bruner was 8th in the shot put.