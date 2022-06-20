Monday, June 20th

website maker Columbus East junior-to-be Blake Borkhardt slammed a game-winning, bases loaded triple to give his summer baseball team a come-from-behind win.

Luke Schneider of Columbus North has been named Indiana High School Boys Golf All-State First Team.

The Columbus North boys thinlyclads took fourth place at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, with Mateo Mendez, Clayton Guthrie, Evan Carr, and Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff in the 4 X 800 relay.

In the All-Star basketball games at Anderson University, Columbus east’s Koryn Greiwe didn’t play due to a Indiana Wesleyan University commitment. Lauren Barker of Columbus North led her team with 12 points and she added 7 rebounds.

The Columbus North Gridiron Club will hold a parent meeting Tuesday at 5:00 PM in the cafeteria.

At Saturday’s Greenbelt Senior Men’s Club, low gross honors went to Luke VanDeventer with a 72. Bruce Parker was the low net leader at 68.

