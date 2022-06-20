Monday, June 20th
website maker Columbus East junior-to-be Blake Borkhardt slammed a game-winning, bases loaded triple to give his summer baseball team a come-from-behind win.
Luke Schneider of Columbus North has been named Indiana High School Boys Golf All-State First Team.
The Columbus North boys thinlyclads took fourth place at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, with Mateo Mendez, Clayton Guthrie, Evan Carr, and Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff in the 4 X 800 relay.
In the All-Star basketball games at Anderson University, Columbus east’s Koryn Greiwe didn’t play due to a Indiana Wesleyan University commitment. Lauren Barker of Columbus North led her team with 12 points and she added 7 rebounds.
The Columbus North Gridiron Club will hold a parent meeting Tuesday at 5:00 PM in the cafeteria.
At Saturday’s Greenbelt Senior Men’s Club, low gross honors went to Luke VanDeventer with a 72. Bruce Parker was the low net leader at 68.
In case you missed the State Baseball Championship finals:
- 1A- Lafayette Central Catholic 4 Tecumseh 1
- 2A- Illiana Christian 10 Centerville 1
- 3A- Andrean 5 Brebeuf Jesuit 1
- 4 A- Penn 3 Cathedral 0