Monday, June 19th

Columbus North Girls Tennis Post Season Awards

Sportsmanship Award: Nino Akhalaya

Most Improved Award: Lucy Bergman

Varsity Bull Dog Award: Kathryn Wilson

Most Valuable Player: Kathryn Wilson

State Baseball Championship Games

1A: Lafayette Central Catholic 1 Barr Reeve 0

2A: Illiana Christian 3 Covenant Christian 0

3A: Silver Creek 4 Andrean 2

4A: Penn 2 Center Grove 0

The rosters have been selected for the Columbus Slo-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame Inductees All-Star Game which will be played on Friday, August 25th, at Lincoln Park. Coaching the Blue Team will be Jerry Littrell and Dave Cleland. The Red Squad will be coached by Phil Pickens and Margie Bowman.

Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt

Low Gross: Luke VanDeventer 70

Low Net: Steve Chinn 68

Luke VanDeventer made a hole-in-one on #1.

After his two homer night on Saturday, Oklahoma City Dodger Devin Mann now leads his team with 63 hits and 52 RBI. He also has taken the team lead in HR with 10.