Monday, June 19th
Columbus North Girls Tennis Post Season Awards
- Sportsmanship Award: Nino Akhalaya
- Most Improved Award: Lucy Bergman
- Varsity Bull Dog Award: Kathryn Wilson
- Most Valuable Player: Kathryn Wilson
State Baseball Championship Games
1A: Lafayette Central Catholic 1 Barr Reeve 0
2A: Illiana Christian 3 Covenant Christian 0
3A: Silver Creek 4 Andrean 2
4A: Penn 2 Center Grove 0
The rosters have been selected for the Columbus Slo-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame Inductees All-Star Game which will be played on Friday, August 25th, at Lincoln Park. Coaching the Blue Team will be Jerry Littrell and Dave Cleland. The Red Squad will be coached by Phil Pickens and Margie Bowman.
Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt
- Low Gross: Luke VanDeventer 70
- Low Net: Steve Chinn 68
Luke VanDeventer made a hole-in-one on #1.
After his two homer night on Saturday, Oklahoma City Dodger Devin Mann now leads his team with 63 hits and 52 RBI. He also has taken the team lead in HR with 10.