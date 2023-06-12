Monday, June 12th

Weekend Wrap-Up

Kathryn Wilson of Columbus North is the State Singles Girls Tennis Champion! Wilson defeated Molly Bellia of South Bend St. Joseph’s 6-2, 4-6, and 6-2 to cap an undefeated season. Wilson is a senior-to-be.

The Hoosiers swept the Indian All-Star Basketball Saturday doubleheader at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The girls won 71-67. Columbus East’s Saige Stahl scored 2 points and had 8 rebounds. The boys from Indiana won 95-75.

The Columbus North Boys Golf Team will play in the State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel on Tuesday, June 13th, and Wednesday, June 14th, beginning at 8:00 AM. Admission is $15, which is good for both days. There will be no cash purchases. The link for internet transactions can be found at cnathletics.org. Fans may park off site at the lot southwest of the roundabout at the intersection of Main Street and River Road. Shuttles will be available.

Conference Indiana All-Conference Softball First Team members from Columbus North are Maddi Rutan, Kelsey Lovelace, Kirsten Danford, and Josie Lemmons. Honorable Mention recognition to Payton Morris and Bailey King.

It was Coach Donna Sullivan Day Saturday in Seymour. Donna was hired at Seymour High School in 1970 and started girls sports at SHS. The Legacy Celebration brought back many athletes that Donna coached in basketball, volleyball, and track, including IU Women’s Basketball Coach Teri Moren. (Thanks, Jim Plump)

Oklahoma City Dodger Devin Mann, the former Bull Dog, homered for the fourth time in 4 games Saturday night in a 4-1 win over El Paso. Going into Sunday night’s game, Mann has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games (.438). He’s also extended his on-base streak to 29 games on Sunday.

Former Bull Dog Andy Nussbaum has been coaching at Naperville Central (Illinois) High School for almost 40 years. From time to time we’ve passed along some Noos Nuggets when career milestones were reached. Here’s the latest:

A player on Andy’s basketball team, Trinity Jones, who averaged 20.3 point per game this past season, has been chosen to play for the Team USA 16-and-Under Basketball Team that will compete this week in Mexico.

Andy, as you recall, coached Candice Parker, the NBA star and Tennessee great, in high school at Naperville.

By the way, Andy, who will be coaching again this fall, now has logged 728 wins in 39 seasons in softball and 721 in 35 seasons in girls basketball.

The Columbus North “Golf for the Gridiron” 2023 championship team was Brian Jones, Kevin Day, Richard McGaha, and Michael Bateman. The event was held at Otter Creek and is the Bull Dog Football fundraiser.

It’s not too late to get involved in the Andy Critzer Memorial Golf Tourney coming up Friday at Otter Creek. Call Bill Schroeder at 812-314-1999.