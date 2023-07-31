Tyler Duncan finished in a tie for 20th place at the 3M Open in the Twin Cities. Duncan shot a final round one-under to finish 12-under par for the tourney. His payday was $82,178. Lee Hodges won with a scintillating 24 under par aggregate.

(From Jamie Brinegar)

Michael Brinegar has concluded participating in the 2023 TYR Pro Series in Irvine, CA with some of his fastest swimming since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and a new best time for him in the 1500 freestyle.

Michael began the meet with a 4th place finish in the 800 free in 7:54.88, his second fastest 800 since Tokyo. He followed that with an 8th place in the 400 free in 3:52.05, his second fastest time ever and fastest since 2019. Brinegar closed out the meet with a second place finish in the 1500 free, in 14:59.54, a best time for him. With that clocking in the 1500, Brinegar became the 15th American in history to break 15 minutes in the 1500. He is the 3rd fastest American in the 1500 this season, which should secure his spot on the USA Swimming National Team for the 2023-2024 season. That would be his 7th straight year being named to the USA Swimming National squad.

Brinegar has returned to California to resume training with his longtime coach, Mark Schubert. Brinegar will continue training there through the 2024 USA Swimming Olympic Trials, June 15-23, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Columbus City Tennis Tourney winds up Monday, July 31st. Junior-to-be Columbus North, Hank Lin, will face his older brother and former Bull Dog Nathan Lin in the open singles finale at 5:30 PM. The doubles final for men will feature Matt Malinsky, former Olympian player and current Columbus East boys and girls tennis coach and his partner, former Bull Dog standout Anthony Sanders vs. the current Columbus North doubles team that was a State finalist a year ago, Amrit Kar and Anvay Atram. That match will be at 5:30 PM as well.

Columbus East Boys Soccer coach Josh Gonsior says is looking for a JV coach for this coming season.