Monday, July 25th

Tyler Duncan finished two-under at the 3M Open in the Twin Cities and tied for 45th. He pocketed $22,950. He was two over on Sunday.

Here’s the IUPUC cross country roster for this fall, thanks to Coach Tim Hoeflinger:

Women

Audra McNear, Madison High School 1998

Brett Kleber, Seymour High School 2019

Gabby Wallace, Jennings County High School 2022

Men

Dylan Nelis, Franklin Community High School 2018

Peyton Erhlander, Columbus Christian High School 2022

Aiden Ernstes, Jennings County High School 2022

Conner Beatty, Galesburg-Augusta High School (Michigan) 2019

IUPUC cross country opens its season in the IU Kokomo Cougar Classic on Friday, September 2nd. The local thinlyclads do not have enough runners to field complete men’s and women’s teams, so IUPUC will not be able to score in the meets this season.

The latest IUPUC baseball commit is John Cooner, Cinicinnati Moeller High School and Olney Central Community College.

Coach Carrie Utterback says Donner Swim Club sent its largest contingent to Age Group State since 2016. The team placed 37th and had eight top 20 finishes. Donner recorded a top 8 podium finish for the first time since 2015 as Camila Mejia Murgia was 7th in the 10U 100 fly.

Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt

Low Gross: Ed Hopkins 79

Low Net: Gary Bundura 65

Hauser Junior High Soccer starts practice Monday from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on the practice field behind the school. The sport is open to anyone entering grades 6 – 8 regardless of skill or experience. The coach is Joshua Hamilton.

13 Columbus East Senior student athletes participated in the 2022 Hoosier Hills Conference Student Leadership Conference at Bedford North Lawrence High School.

The USTA Midwest Open Girls 18’s Tennis Tourney winds up Monday morning at Columbus North. There were over 60 entrants, none from Columbus.

Corey Seegers says more girls high school teams are needed for the Deacon Sims 3-on-3 Shootout on Saturday at Columbus East. He says teams can register up to the day of the tourney. Cost is $40 per team. For further information or to register, go to deaconstrong.com.