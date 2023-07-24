Monday, July 24th

Columbus North’s Kathryn Wilson will play for the Midwest Open Girls 18-and-under Tennis Championship at 12:30 PM Monday afternoon at Chappell Courts at CNHS. The top-seeded Wilson defeated #5 seed Nia Cooper of Chicago 6-2 and 6-0 in a semifinal match. Wilson will face #2 seed Sakurako Watanabe of Edgewood, KY, in the title match. Watanabe defeated #4 seed Yenna Park of Okemos, Michigan, in the other semi 6-1 and 6-0. The doubles title match will follow the singles finale.

Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt

Low Gross: Tim Smith 77

Low Net: Steve Chinn 69

Former Columbus East pitcher Peyton Gray of the Milwaukee Milkmen earned the save in the American Association Independent League All-Star Game.

Harrison Lake Country Club has received Honorable Mention honors in the private club category from Golf Incorporated Media/News Co. for its Renovation of the Year Award.

Incoming St. Peters 5th grader Isabella Jones, bowling in the Junior Gold Nationals, finished 3rd out of 122 competitors. Her sister Lexie bowls for Columbus North and is defending State High School champion.