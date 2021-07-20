Monday, July 19 Update

Columbus North Bull Dog and jr.-to-be at Columbus North Daniel Utterback finished 23rd for the Franklin Regional Swim Team in the 100 and 50 free events at the recent State Senior Championships.
Jenna Chatterton of Noblesville HS is the Indy Star Sports Awards Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Columbus North’s Jenna Lang was one of the 3 finalists.
Columbus North Bull Dog and sr.-to-be Sam King is playing for the D1 Indiana summer basketball team sponsored by Under Armour. The team won a tourney in Dallas this past weekend and plays in the championship finals this weekend in Indy.
Columbus North’s Austin Bode will be at Great American Ball Park tomorrow to receive his Johnny Bench award as the top high school catcher in Indiana.