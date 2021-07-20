Local Sports 

Monday, July 19 Update

Kevin
  • Henry Kiel won the City Golf Tourney.
  • Columbus North Bull Dog and jr.-to-be at Columbus North Daniel Utterback finished 23rd for the Franklin Regional Swim Team in the 100 and 50 free events at the recent State Senior Championships.
  • Jenna Chatterton of Noblesville HS is the Indy Star Sports Awards Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Columbus North’s Jenna Lang was one of the 3 finalists.
  • Columbus North Bull Dog and sr.-to-be Sam King is playing for the D1 Indiana summer basketball team sponsored by Under Armour. The team won a tourney in Dallas this past weekend and plays in the championship finals this weekend in Indy.
  • Columbus North’s Austin Bode will be at Great American Ball Park tomorrow to receive his Johnny Bench award as the top high school catcher in Indiana.