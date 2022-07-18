Monday, July 18th

The Columbus, Indiana, Slow-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2022 inductees:

Columbus Softball Association

Dave Cleland

Rich Delay

Donn Voyles

1971 – 1975 Pickett’s Men’s Team

Jerry Littrell

Steve Pavey

Danny Reynolds

Charley Swengel

Randy Lawson

Steve Corya

Mike King

Steve Hollenbeck

Tom Crawford

Don Herron of Columbus has passed away at age 76. He was a legendary athlete at Hauser High School and a former Columbus North assistant golf coach.

The South defeated the North 14-0 in the annual All-Star Football Game at North Central High School Friday Night. Columbus North’s Jaxson Scruggs, playing defensive back for the South, had six tackles by halftime including a key 4th-down stop. Scruggs wound up with nine tackles on the night.

Rick Saltsman and Dean Layman won the gold medal in the 3.0 Division at the Indy Pickleball Club Best Sport Ever Tourney on Saturday and Mr. and Mrs. Layman won the bronze in the 3.0 Mixed Division on Sunday.