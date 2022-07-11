Monday, July 11th

Coleman Glick, former Columbus North and Tusculum University golfer, is the Columbus City Golf Tournament champion. At Otter Creek Sunday, Glick shot 70, to go with his Greenbelt 73 on Saturday, providing a four-shot winning margin over runner-up Eric Grider, the Columbus East alum, who posted 72-75. It was Glick’s fourth city championship. He last won in 2018 and hadn’t played in the tourney again until this year.

Former Bull Dog and Boilermaker golfer Tyler Duncan tied for 13th place at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, KY. He fashioned a 16-under aggregate that included a par final round. Duncan earned $64,353. The winner at 25-under was Trey Mullinax, and it was his first PGA Tour triumph.