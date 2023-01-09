Monday, January 9th

Weekend Wrap-Up

Boys Basketball

Terre Haute North 52 Columbus North 39 (Varsity) Friday

Terre Haute North 45 Columbus North 30 (JV) Friday

Columbus North 31 Terre Haute North 14 (9th) Friday

Bloomington Lighthouse 80 Columbus Christian 41 Friday

North Decatur 58 Hauser 45 (Varsity) Friday

North Decatur 57 Hauser 46 (JV) Friday

Columbus Christian 61 Cannelton High School 56 Saturday

Southwestern Hanover 75 Hauser 63 (Varsity) Saturday

Girls Basketball

Columbus North 48 Bloomington South 39 (Varsity) Saturday

Bloomington South 35 Columbus North 24 (JV) Saturday

Cannelton 34 Columbus Christian 28 (Varsity) Saturday

Gymnastics

Westfield 100.05 Columbus East 90.65

Wrestling

Mishawaka 43 Columbus East 31 Championship Match in 3A State Duals at Franklin Community

Columbus East won earlier matches versus Floyd Central 36-30 and Terre Haute South 35-23

Columbus North participated at the Monrovia Duals and went 3-1 on the day

North defeated Monrovia 44-30, South Putnam 53-24, and Tri-West 51-27, while falling 48-19 to Avon

Going 4-0: Asher Ratliff, Josiah Green, and Jose Ramirez; Liam Phillips was 3-0

In Club Wrestling, at the Mooresville Girls Wrestling REgional, Columbus North’s Arabella Fortino and Lilly Breedlove became the first ever Bull Dog women’s State qualifiers

Swimming

Columbus North Boys & Girls Swimming and Diving Teams finished 4th in the Conference Indiana meet in Terre Haute. Bull Frog boys scored 343 points and the girls tallied 319.

Columbus North Softball

Hitting workouts will be held this Tuesday and Wednesday at the Columbus North indoor batting cages from 3:45 – 5:45 PM.

Catchers are asked to bring their gear. Conditioning begins the following week.

Hauser High School student-athlete Owen McIntyre has elected to pursue his academic and athletic careers at IUPUC. McIntyre plans to play baseball at IUPUC.

Welcome to the 700 Club, former Bull Dog Andy Nussbaum! Nuss guided his Napierville, Illinois Central High School girls basketball tea, to a 700th career victory at that school Saturday afternoon.

The annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tourney Pairings Show will be Sunday, January 22nd, at 5:00 PM, streaming exclusively on IHSAAtv.org.

The Saint is back in town! Jimmy St. John begins his reign as head pro at Otter Creek Golf Course on Monday. Welcome home, Saint!

