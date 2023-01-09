Monday, January 9th
Weekend Wrap-Up
Boys Basketball
- Terre Haute North 52 Columbus North 39 (Varsity) Friday
- Terre Haute North 45 Columbus North 30 (JV) Friday
- Columbus North 31 Terre Haute North 14 (9th) Friday
- Bloomington Lighthouse 80 Columbus Christian 41 Friday
- North Decatur 58 Hauser 45 (Varsity) Friday
- North Decatur 57 Hauser 46 (JV) Friday
- Columbus Christian 61 Cannelton High School 56 Saturday
- Southwestern Hanover 75 Hauser 63 (Varsity) Saturday
Girls Basketball
- Columbus North 48 Bloomington South 39 (Varsity) Saturday
- Bloomington South 35 Columbus North 24 (JV) Saturday
- Cannelton 34 Columbus Christian 28 (Varsity) Saturday
Gymnastics
- Westfield 100.05 Columbus East 90.65
Wrestling
- Mishawaka 43 Columbus East 31 Championship Match in 3A State Duals at Franklin Community
- Columbus East won earlier matches versus Floyd Central 36-30 and Terre Haute South 35-23
- Columbus North participated at the Monrovia Duals and went 3-1 on the day
- North defeated Monrovia 44-30, South Putnam 53-24, and Tri-West 51-27, while falling 48-19 to Avon
- Going 4-0: Asher Ratliff, Josiah Green, and Jose Ramirez; Liam Phillips was 3-0
- In Club Wrestling, at the Mooresville Girls Wrestling REgional, Columbus North’s Arabella Fortino and Lilly Breedlove became the first ever Bull Dog women’s State qualifiers
Swimming
- Columbus North Boys & Girls Swimming and Diving Teams finished 4th in the Conference Indiana meet in Terre Haute. Bull Frog boys scored 343 points and the girls tallied 319.
Columbus North Softball
- Hitting workouts will be held this Tuesday and Wednesday at the Columbus North indoor batting cages from 3:45 – 5:45 PM.
- Catchers are asked to bring their gear. Conditioning begins the following week.
Hauser High School student-athlete Owen McIntyre has elected to pursue his academic and athletic careers at IUPUC. McIntyre plans to play baseball at IUPUC.
Welcome to the 700 Club, former Bull Dog Andy Nussbaum! Nuss guided his Napierville, Illinois Central High School girls basketball tea, to a 700th career victory at that school Saturday afternoon.
The annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tourney Pairings Show will be Sunday, January 22nd, at 5:00 PM, streaming exclusively on IHSAAtv.org.
The Saint is back in town! Jimmy St. John begins his reign as head pro at Otter Creek Golf Course on Monday. Welcome home, Saint!
Monday Sports
- Columbus East at Columbus North Gymnastics at 6:30 PM