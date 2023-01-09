Local Sports 

Monday, January 9th

Kevin Kelley

Weekend Wrap-Up

Boys Basketball

  • Terre Haute North  52  Columbus North  39  (Varsity)    Friday
  • Terre Haute North  45  Columbus North  30  (JV)            Friday
  • Columbus North  31  Terre Haute North  14  (9th)            Friday
  • Bloomington Lighthouse  80  Columbus Christian  41     Friday
  • North Decatur  58  Hauser  45  (Varsity)                             Friday
  • North Decatur  57  Hauser  46  (JV)                                     Friday
  • Columbus Christian  61  Cannelton High School  56        Saturday
  • Southwestern Hanover  75  Hauser  63  (Varsity)             Saturday

Girls Basketball

  • Columbus North  48  Bloomington South  39  (Varsity)    Saturday
  • Bloomington South  35  Columbus North  24  (JV)            Saturday
  • Cannelton  34  Columbus Christian  28  (Varsity)              Saturday

Gymnastics

  • Westfield  100.05  Columbus East  90.65

Wrestling

  • Mishawaka  43  Columbus East  31   Championship Match in 3A State Duals at Franklin Community
  • Columbus East won earlier matches versus Floyd Central 36-30 and Terre Haute South 35-23
  • Columbus North participated at the Monrovia Duals and went 3-1 on the day
  • North defeated Monrovia 44-30, South Putnam 53-24, and Tri-West 51-27, while falling 48-19 to Avon
  • Going 4-0: Asher Ratliff, Josiah Green, and Jose Ramirez; Liam Phillips was 3-0
  • In Club Wrestling, at the Mooresville Girls Wrestling REgional, Columbus North’s Arabella Fortino and Lilly Breedlove became the first ever Bull Dog women’s State qualifiers

Swimming

  • Columbus North Boys & Girls Swimming and Diving Teams finished 4th in the Conference Indiana meet in Terre Haute. Bull Frog boys scored 343 points and the girls tallied 319.

Columbus North Softball

  • Hitting workouts will be held this Tuesday and Wednesday at the Columbus North indoor batting cages from 3:45 – 5:45 PM.
  • Catchers are asked to bring their gear.  Conditioning begins the following week.

Hauser High School student-athlete Owen McIntyre has elected to pursue his academic and athletic careers at IUPUC.  McIntyre plans to play baseball at IUPUC.

Welcome to the 700 Club, former Bull Dog Andy Nussbaum!  Nuss guided his Napierville, Illinois Central High School girls basketball tea, to a 700th career victory at that school Saturday afternoon.

The annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tourney Pairings Show will be Sunday, January 22nd, at 5:00 PM, streaming exclusively on IHSAAtv.org.

The Saint is back in town!  Jimmy St. John begins his reign as head pro at Otter Creek Golf Course on Monday.  Welcome home, Saint!

Monday Sports

  • Columbus East at Columbus North Gymnastics at 6:30 PM