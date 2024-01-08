Local Sports 

Monday, January 8th

Kevin Kelley

Weekend Wrap-Up

Women’s College Basketball

  • Indiana  91  Nebraska  69   IU leading scorers: Holmes 22, Parrish 20, Scalia 19, and Moore-McNeil 16.

Men’s College Basketball

  • Former Bull Dog Blake Barker had 8 points for Army on Saturday (1/6) in a 70-59 win over Holy Cross.
  • Indiana  71  Ohio State  65  IU leading scorers: Reneau 23, Xavier Johnson 18, and Gunn 10.

On January 7, 1963, senior Bull Dog Bill Russell became the first Canine cager to reach the 1,000 point mark.  He scored 21 in a 72-59 CHS win over Indianapolis Howe.

Girls Basketball

  • Columbus North  64  Bloomington South  55  (Varsity)  Avery Johnson 21, Miley McClellan 13, Kaylie Harmon 10,  & Olivia Johnson 8; Columbus North now 10-7 and 4-0 in Conference Indiana.
  • Columbus North 58  Bloomington South  36  (JV)  Riley Sims & Ava Wilson 12, Audrey Nordman & Natalie Rohm 8; Columbus North now 11-1 and 3-0 in Conference Indiana.
  • Columbus Christian  35  Cannelton  28

Boys Basketball

  • Southwestern Hanover  59  Hauser  52  (Varsity)
  • Columbus Christian  55  Cannelton  35  (Varsity)  Walden 12 & Howe 10.
  • Columbus Christian  38  Cannelton  32  (JV)

Jack Benter of Brownstown Central H.S. entered the Indiana Basketball Top 50 Career Scorers List over the weekend.

At the recent University of Tennessee Chattanooga Southern Scuffle wrestling meet, Indiana University finished third.  Former Columbus East Olympian Graham Rooks was a champion at 149 pounds, defeating two nationally-ranked grapplers on his way to the title.

Swimming

  • Columbus East  113  New Albany  66  (Girls)
  • Columbus East  120  New Albany  66  (Boys)

Conference Indiana Meet at Vigo Schools Aquatic Center

Girls

  • Bloomington South  477
  • Columbus North  373

Boys

  • Bloomington South  484.5
  • Bloomington North  473
  • Columbus North  319

IHSWCA 3A Team State Wrestling Duals at Franklin H.S.

  • Columbus East defeated Franklin 48-19 and Greenfield Central 40-30, and lost to Floyd Central 38-29.
  • Going 3-0 for the Olympians: Talon Jessup, Caleb Kirkpatrick, Caleb Cooper, and Nate Anderson.

Gymnastics

  • Westfield  101.6  Columbus East  93.5
  • East’s Bethany Lewis won vault (9.2), beam (9.0), floor (T-1 8.9), and all-around (34.75).  She was 4th in bars.  Shelly Kendrick was second on bars and 4th in all-around.

Columbus North at Columbus East- Monday (1/8)- 6:00 PM

Two Columbus East lady wrestlers, Eden Knight and Monica McMahan, advanced to the State Girls Wrestling Championships next Friday (1/12) at Kokomo after wins at Semi-State in Franklin.

 