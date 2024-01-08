Monday, January 8th

Weekend Wrap-Up

Women’s College Basketball

Indiana 91 Nebraska 69 IU leading scorers: Holmes 22, Parrish 20, Scalia 19, and Moore-McNeil 16.

Men’s College Basketball



Former Bull Dog Blake Barker had 8 points for Army on Saturday (1/6) in a 70-59 win over Holy Cross.

Indiana 71 Ohio State 65 IU leading scorers: Reneau 23, Xavier Johnson 18, and Gunn 10.

On January 7, 1963, senior Bull Dog Bill Russell became the first Canine cager to reach the 1,000 point mark. He scored 21 in a 72-59 CHS win over Indianapolis Howe.

Girls Basketball

Columbus North 64 Bloomington South 55 (Varsity) Avery Johnson 21, Miley McClellan 13, Kaylie Harmon 10, & Olivia Johnson 8; Columbus North now 10-7 and 4-0 in Conference Indiana.

Columbus North 58 Bloomington South 36 (JV) Riley Sims & Ava Wilson 12, Audrey Nordman & Natalie Rohm 8; Columbus North now 11-1 and 3-0 in Conference Indiana.

Columbus Christian 35 Cannelton 28

Boys Basketball

Southwestern Hanover 59 Hauser 52 (Varsity)

Columbus Christian 55 Cannelton 35 (Varsity) Walden 12 & Howe 10.

Columbus Christian 38 Cannelton 32 (JV)

Jack Benter of Brownstown Central H.S. entered the Indiana Basketball Top 50 Career Scorers List over the weekend.

At the recent University of Tennessee Chattanooga Southern Scuffle wrestling meet, Indiana University finished third. Former Columbus East Olympian Graham Rooks was a champion at 149 pounds, defeating two nationally-ranked grapplers on his way to the title.

Swimming

Columbus East 113 New Albany 66 (Girls)

Columbus East 120 New Albany 66 (Boys)

Conference Indiana Meet at Vigo Schools Aquatic Center

Girls

Bloomington South 477

Columbus North 373

Boys

Bloomington South 484.5

Bloomington North 473

Columbus North 319

IHSWCA 3A Team State Wrestling Duals at Franklin H.S.

Columbus East defeated Franklin 48-19 and Greenfield Central 40-30, and lost to Floyd Central 38-29.

Going 3-0 for the Olympians: Talon Jessup, Caleb Kirkpatrick, Caleb Cooper, and Nate Anderson.

Gymnastics

Westfield 101.6 Columbus East 93.5

East’s Bethany Lewis won vault (9.2), beam (9.0), floor (T-1 8.9), and all-around (34.75). She was 4th in bars. Shelly Kendrick was second on bars and 4th in all-around.

Columbus North at Columbus East- Monday (1/8)- 6:00 PM

Two Columbus East lady wrestlers, Eden Knight and Monica McMahan, advanced to the State Girls Wrestling Championships next Friday (1/12) at Kokomo after wins at Semi-State in Franklin.