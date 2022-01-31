Monday, January 31st

Hauser 8th grade boys basketball team won the 2022 Mid-Hoosier Conference championship over the weekend, defeating South Decatur 48-19 and North North Decatur 42-36 in overtime. Over the past four seasons, beginning at fifth grade, this team is 55-7: 12-0, 12-2, 15-3, and 16-2.

Columbus East’s Danny Brown will be seeking a 350th career coaching victory Tuesday when the Olympians face Bloomington North in the Bloomington North Girls Basketball Sectional. Coach Brown is in his 23rd year of coaching, 19 of them at Columbus East.

The Columbus North Athletics Department will host a collegiate signing ceremony for any athlete who is signing commitment paperwork to participate in collegiate athletics at 5:00 PM in the Columbus North Athletic Conference Room on Wednesday. Interested athletes must sign up in order to participate. They will need to fill out an information sheet to participate in the signing ceremony. Friends, coaches, and family members are welcome to attend.

Tyler Rohlinger bettered 25 other contestants during Week 4 of the Columbus Indiana Putting League, firing a 55 in his final round. The CIPL is a disc golf event held every Thursday at Columbus East High School. Information: Jonathan Wohlford at 812-374-9311.

At the IU-Purdue wrestling meet, Columbus East’s Graham Rooks won 12-2 and former Olympian Nick South triumphed 3-2.

There are 514 seniors in this year’s class at Columbus North. Nine of the Top 10 GPAs belong to students who also participated in athletics at North. (39 varsity letters in seven different sports.)