Monday, January 29th

Weekend Wrap-Up

Gymnastics

Bloomington North wins the 8-team Bloomington South Invitational. Bethany Lewis of Columbus East placed in 3 individual events and in all-around. The O’s finished in 8th place.

At the Semi-State Bowling Tourney on Saturday (1/27), the Columbus North team advanced all 3 keglers to the State Championship on February 18th. Alexis Jones finished first, Landon Miller second, and Raygan Mathis sixth.

Boys Basketball

Hauser 77 South Decatur 51 (Varsity- Friday)

East Central 43 Columbus East 41 (Varsity- Friday)

The Columbus North at Southport games on Friday, 1/26, were postponed to Tuesday, February 13th. The Whiteland at Columbus North games from Saturday, 1/27, were postponed to Monday, 1/29. The Columbus North Freshman boys game with Bloomington South, schedule for Monday, 1/29, has been canceled and won’t be made up.

Bloomington North 79 Columbus East 52 (Varsity- Saturday)

Bloomington North 70 Columbus East 42 (JV- Saturday)

Pleasant View Christian 60 Columbus Christian 54 (Varsity- Saturday)

Batesville 54 Hauser 50 (Varsity- Saturday)

Hauser 69 Rising Sun 21 (“C” Team- Saturday)

Hauser 54 Shawe Memorial 12 (“C” Team- Saturday)

The Hauser “C” Team will play at Jac-Cen-Del on Monday, 1/29, at 6:30 PM

Hauser’s 7th grade boys won the Mid-Hoosier Conference Championship

Wrestling

Columbus East wins the Jennings County Sectional Championship with 223 points. The O’s had 4 champions and will advance 10 wrestlers to the Jeffersonville Regional. That makes 9 straight Sectional titles for the Olympians.

Columbus North finished third as a team at the Jennings County Sectional, and will send 10 individuals to the Jefferosnville Regional.

Columbus East won the Hoosier Hills Conference Boys Swim Championship for the first time since 1982.

Columbus East Boys & Girls Track & Field has a call-out meeting February 7th at 3:30 PM in The Chamber. Parents are welcome but their attendance is not required. Questions: Contact Coach Wood at [email protected].

Four Columbus North seniors have been selected to the Region 10 All-Star Football Team. Advancing one step closer to being chosen to represent Columbus North in the North/South All-Star Game this summer are Luke Revell (OT), Tyrrice Degraffenreid (DB), Bryce Luttrell (K), and Paige Hatter (Manager & Athletic Trainer).

Several Columbusites were in Muncie on Sunday, 1/28, to watch the volleyball match between Ball State University and the University of Hawaii. Playing for Hawaii is Columbus North graduate Kurt Nusterer, a 6-9 redshirt sophomore.

Longtime Naperville Central (Illinois) High School Girls Basketball Coach and former Bull Dog Andy Nussbaum welcomed back about 40 of his former players at an alumni game over the weekend.