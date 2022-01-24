Monday, January 24th
Girls Sectional Basketball Tourney Draws
At Bloomington North
Tuesday, February 1st
- Columbus East (16-3) vs. Bloomington North (9-11)
- Columbus North (12-8) vs. East Central (18-4)
Friday, February 4th
- Martinsville (6-12) vs. Columbus East-Bloomington North winner
- Bloomington South (5-17) vs. Columbus North-East Central winner
Saturday, February 5th
- Championship
At Waldron
Tuesday, February 1st
- Rising Sun (8-12) vs. Oldenburg Academy (7-12)
Wednesday, February 2nd
- Hauser (10-10) vs. Jac-Cen-Del (16-5)
- Southwestern (Shelby) (9-10) vs. Morristown (10-9)
Friday, February 4th
- Waldron (19-1) vs. Rising Sun-Oldenburg Academy winner
- Hauser-Jac-Cen-Del winner vs. Southwestern (Shelby)-Morristown winner
Saturday, February 5th
- Championship