Local Sports 

Monday, January 24th

Kevin Kelley

Girls Sectional Basketball Tourney Draws

At Bloomington North

Tuesday, February 1st

  • Columbus East  (16-3) vs. Bloomington North  (9-11)
  • Columbus North  (12-8) vs. East Central (18-4)

Friday, February 4th

  • Martinsville  (6-12)  vs. Columbus East-Bloomington North winner
  • Bloomington South  (5-17)  vs. Columbus North-East Central winner

Saturday, February 5th

  • Championship

At Waldron

Tuesday, February 1st

  • Rising Sun  (8-12)  vs. Oldenburg Academy  (7-12)

Wednesday, February 2nd

  • Hauser  (10-10) vs. Jac-Cen-Del  (16-5)
  • Southwestern (Shelby)  (9-10) vs. Morristown (10-9)

Friday, February 4th

  • Waldron (19-1) vs. Rising Sun-Oldenburg Academy winner
  • Hauser-Jac-Cen-Del winner vs. Southwestern (Shelby)-Morristown winner

Saturday, February 5th

  • Championship