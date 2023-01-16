Monday, January 16th

Weekend Wrap-Up

Girls Basketball

Columbus East 80 New Albany 55 (Varsity) Saige Stahl scored a career high 37 points

Coach Danny Brown’s 300th win at Columbus East

New Albany 39 Columbus East 38 (JV)

Columbus North 66 Lawrenceburg 32 (Varsity)

Columbus North 48 Lawrenceburg 11 (JV)

Columbus North 41 Bishop Chatard 16 (C Team)

Batesville 52 Hauser 48 (Varsity)

Batesville 27 Hauser 22 (JV)

Boys Basketball

Seymour 44 Columbus East 32 (Varsity)

Columbus east 60 Seymour 40 (JV)

Columbus Christian 67 Cannelton H.S. 51 *Southern Roads Tournament*

Bloomington Lighthouse 94 Columbus Christian 30 *Southern Roads Tournament*

Columbus Christian 55 Madison Christian 52- Third Place *Southern Roads Tournament*

Hauser 72 Morristown 36 (Varsity)

Hauser 59 Morristown 34 (JV)

Columbus East wins the Hoosier Hills Conference Wrestling title.

Columbus East girls finished 4th in the Hoosier Hills Conference Swim Championship.

Columbus North finishes 2nd at the Conference Indiana Wrestling Championship.

Middle School Girls Basketball- Salem 8th Grade Tourney

Central 44 Salem 21

Central 45 Scottsburg 33

Central 61 South Central 27- Championship

Michael Brinegar was third in the 1500 meter freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series Meet in Knoxville, TN. He was also 5th in the 800 free and 6th in the 400 free. He DQ’d in the 400 IM. Michael’s times in the 800 and 1500 were faster than the qualifying times for the 2024 Olympics, so he is officially qualified for that competition.

Two more commits for IUPUC Volleyball: Kori Embry of Tell City High School and Cora Baker of South Adams High School.

Columbus East’s Matt Frost, the senior Purdue walk-on cager, is not playing this season due to a torn ACL. However, he recently was placed on scholarship according to Coach Matt Painter.