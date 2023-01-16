Local Sports 

Monday, January 16th

Kevin Kelley

Weekend Wrap-Up

Girls Basketball

  • Columbus East  80  New Albany  55  (Varsity)   Saige Stahl scored a career high 37 points
  • Coach Danny Brown’s 300th win at Columbus East
  • New Albany  39  Columbus East  38  (JV)
  • Columbus North  66  Lawrenceburg  32  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  48  Lawrenceburg  11  (JV)
  • Columbus North  41  Bishop Chatard  16  (C Team)
  • Batesville  52  Hauser  48  (Varsity)
  • Batesville  27  Hauser  22  (JV)

Boys Basketball

  • Seymour  44  Columbus East  32  (Varsity)
  • Columbus east  60  Seymour  40  (JV)
  • Columbus Christian  67  Cannelton H.S.  51  *Southern Roads Tournament*
  • Bloomington Lighthouse  94  Columbus Christian  30  *Southern Roads Tournament*
  • Columbus Christian  55  Madison Christian  52- Third Place  *Southern Roads Tournament*
  • Hauser  72  Morristown  36  (Varsity)
  • Hauser  59  Morristown  34  (JV)

Columbus East wins the Hoosier Hills Conference Wrestling title.

Columbus East girls finished 4th in the Hoosier Hills Conference Swim Championship.

Columbus North finishes 2nd at the Conference Indiana Wrestling Championship.

Middle School Girls Basketball- Salem 8th Grade Tourney

  • Central  44  Salem  21
  • Central  45  Scottsburg  33
  • Central  61  South Central  27- Championship

Michael Brinegar was third in the 1500 meter freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series Meet in Knoxville, TN.  He was also 5th in the 800 free and 6th in the 400 free.  He DQ’d in the 400 IM.  Michael’s times in the 800 and 1500 were faster than the qualifying times for the 2024 Olympics, so he is officially qualified for that competition.

Two more commits for IUPUC Volleyball: Kori Embry of Tell City High School and Cora Baker of South Adams High School.

Columbus East’s Matt Frost, the senior Purdue walk-on cager, is not playing this season due to a torn ACL.  However, he recently was placed on scholarship according to Coach Matt Painter.