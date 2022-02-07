Monday, February 7th

We are sorry to report that former Columbus North principal and head football coach Bill McCaa passed away early Sunday.

Mike Moore, the former president of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, died Thursday in Florida at age 80. The NAPBL is the minor league governing body. Mike was a Columbus, Indiana native and a former Bull Dog baseball player. For many years, Mike was based at Al Lang Field in St. Petersburg, FL, and he always enjoyed it when Bartholomew County friends would stop by.

Tyler Duncan finished tied for 49th and earns $21,088 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Columbus Christian boys basketball plays at home to Trinity Christian at 6:45 PM in a rescheduled game on Monday, and is home to Madison Shawe on Tuesday.

Columbus North’s boys basketball games at South Decatur will be played Monday with the JV contest at 6:00 PM and Varsity at 7:30 PM.

The Columbus North Girls Swim Sectional continues with finals at 5:30 PM Monday. Columbus East has seven individuals and three relays in the championship races and Columbus North has seven individuals and two relays in the championship finals.

BCSC Elementary Basketball League Championships

Girls: Parkside 44 Richards 12

Boys: CSA Fodrea 34 Parkside 33

The 112th Annual Boys Basketball State Tourney Draw will be held on Sunday, February 20th, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

IU Women defeated Purdue at The Assembly Hall 64-57. Ali Patberg of Columbus North had two points and five rebounds. Ali now is tied for 10th on the all-time Hoosier women’s scoring list with 1,587 points.

Columbus East freshman boys basketball at Bloomington South has been postponed until Monday at 6:00 PM.

The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches has presented a Longevity Award (40 years) to retiring Franklin Community High School track coach Mike Hall. Hall is a Columbus High School graduate and former Bull Dog. Congratulations to the “Garfield Gunner”.

Former Hauser Jet cager Alex Gross of Olivet Nazarene has been named Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference and NAIA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after a three-game stretch that saw him score 20, 20, and 40 points, and grab 22, 17, and 14 rebounds.

Columbus North gridder Jaxson Scruggs has announced on Facebook that he is committing to play football at Indiana Wesleyan University.

Congratulations to Columbus Republic Sports Editor Ted Schultz, who will celebrate his 10th anniversary with the newspaper this coming Saturday.