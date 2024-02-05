Monday, February 5th

Sadie Egan, Terre Haute North H.S. Class of 2024, has committed to pursue her academic and athletic careers at IU Columbus, where she will play volleyball.

Columbus East hosts a tri-gymnastics meet Monday (2/5) against Edgewood and Bloomington South beginning at 6:00 PM.

Former Hauser Jet Alex Gross (HHS 2018) is playing professional basketball in Europe. In the Domestic League (Netherlands), in 14 games for Team22 Leiden he is averaging 11.5 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 58% from the field, and 80% from the foul line. In Europe up action in 9 games, he is averaging 8.9 points per game, 5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 43% FG, and 75% free throws.

High School Hockey

Columbus Icemen 5 Carmel Icehounds JV 0

The Columbus North Football Passing Academy debuts Monday (2/5) in the North gymnasiums from 7:30 – 8:45 PM for 5 – 8 graders. Enter through Door 40.

Whiteland Girls Sectional Basketball Championship

Franklin 45 Whiteland 42

WHO AM I?

I am a former Bull Dog basketball and football player. I played in that memorable five overtime win over Columbus East at the Orange Pit. I began my college career at West Point. I live in Texas and was back in this area visiting family and wound up at the Whiteland Sectional Basketball Tourney last Friday night. Answer: David Grasch!