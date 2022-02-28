Monday, February 28th

The Columbus Hawks boys home school Varsity defeated Hoops for Christ (KY) 47-45 to win the 18u DI-B Midwest Regional Home School Championship.

The Hawks JV team lost to Indy Wildcats 41-27 in the final round of the Midwest Tourney.

Former Columbus East wrestler Dawson Combest of UIndy is the All-Great Lakes Valley Conference first team selection at 157 pounds. He is headed to the NCAA DII National Championships on March 11th & 12th in St. Louis.

First spring sports practices for high school baseball, softball, boys golf, and girls tennis teams will be held March 14th. First workout date for softball and Unified Track and Field is March 7th.

The Columbus Christian School girls basketball team plays Tabernacle Christian at CCS Gymnasium in the Christian Schools South Regional Championship Game at 7:00 PM Monday.