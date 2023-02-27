Monday, February 27th

Tyler Duncan finished third at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Chris Kirk won the event in a playoff after going extras with Eric Cole, both of whom were 14 under. Tyler was 12 under with rounds of -3, -3, -2, and -4. He earned $579,600 with the second best finish of his career.

Former Bull Dog Chase McQueen won the 2023 Arena Games Triathlon title in Montreal.

The St. Peters Lutheran Girls Basketball team from Columbus won the State Lutheran Championship in FT. Wayne Sunday, 29-25. The St. Peters boys finished in third place, thanks to a 60-23 win over St. Paul’s of Ft. Wayne. Gage King and Leo Baker were named to the all-tourney team. Avery Johnson and Sydni Schiefer were girls all-tourney selectees. Johnson was tourney MVP. The St. Peters girls will now head to Nationals in Ft. Wayne in late March.

IUPUC Baseball lost Sunday to University of Cincinnati-Clermont 7-6 in 11 innings. Trey Johnson of Hauser was the DH and batted fourth. The game was played at Batavia, Ohio’s high school diamond.

Kyler McIntosh, ex-Bull Dog at Alabama State University, hit his first home run of the season over the weekend.

Olney Central College played a 4-game round robin at Vincennes and Columbus East’s Kaden Wise was the winning pitcher in game two with 7 strikeouts and just 2 walks.

LaDonna VanDeventer is the new varsity girls golf coach at Columbus East. She is currently serving as the Program Specialist at Greenbelt.