Monday, February 21st
399 teams were drawn Sunday and placed into brackets for the 112th Annual IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tourney.
Martinsville Sectional 14
- Game 1- Tuesday, March 1st- Columbus East vs. Bloomington North
- Game 2- Tuesday, March 1st- Bloomington South vs. Martinsville
- Game 3- Friday, March 4th- Columbus North vs. Game 1 Winner
- Game 4- Friday, March 4th- East Central vs. Game 2 Winner
- Game 5- Saturday, March 5th- Championship
Southwestern Shelby Sectional 60
- Game 1- Tuesday, March 1st- Rising Sun vs. Jac-Cen-Del
- Game 2- Wednesday, March 2nd- Hauser vs. Morristown
- Game 3- Wednesday, March 2nd- Southwestern Shelby vs. Oldednburg Academy
- Game 4- Friday, March 4th- Waldron vs. Game 1
- Game 5- Friday, March 4th- Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner
- Game 6- Saturday, March 5th- Championship
The Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association has announced its Boys Regional All-Star Teams for the East-West game at Barr-Reeve High School on April 3rd. Sam King of Columbus North has been named to the East squad.
Columbus North boys basketball plays at Franklin Community Monday with 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM games.
Columbus North gymnastics is at Columbus East in the annual Crosstown Confrontation on Monday at 6:30 PM.
St. Peters boys won the 58th Annual Lutheran Invitational Tournament over the weekend. St. Peters defeated Calvary of Southport 48-14, Immanuel of Seymour 56-18, and St. Johns Sauers 53-34. The Lutheran State Tourney will be this coming weekend in Ft. Wayne.
Ali Patberg and IU Women play Iowa at Iowa City on Monday at 8:00 PM.
Hoosier men are at Ohio State at 7:00 PM Monday.