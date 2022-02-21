Monday, February 21st

399 teams were drawn Sunday and placed into brackets for the 112th Annual IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tourney.

Martinsville Sectional 14

Game 1- Tuesday, March 1st- Columbus East vs. Bloomington North

Game 2- Tuesday, March 1st- Bloomington South vs. Martinsville

Game 3- Friday, March 4th- Columbus North vs. Game 1 Winner

Game 4- Friday, March 4th- East Central vs. Game 2 Winner

Game 5- Saturday, March 5th- Championship

Southwestern Shelby Sectional 60

Game 1- Tuesday, March 1st- Rising Sun vs. Jac-Cen-Del

Game 2- Wednesday, March 2nd- Hauser vs. Morristown

Game 3- Wednesday, March 2nd- Southwestern Shelby vs. Oldednburg Academy

Game 4- Friday, March 4th- Waldron vs. Game 1

Game 5- Friday, March 4th- Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner

Game 6- Saturday, March 5th- Championship

The Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association has announced its Boys Regional All-Star Teams for the East-West game at Barr-Reeve High School on April 3rd. Sam King of Columbus North has been named to the East squad.

Columbus North boys basketball plays at Franklin Community Monday with 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM games.

Columbus North gymnastics is at Columbus East in the annual Crosstown Confrontation on Monday at 6:30 PM.

St. Peters boys won the 58th Annual Lutheran Invitational Tournament over the weekend. St. Peters defeated Calvary of Southport 48-14, Immanuel of Seymour 56-18, and St. Johns Sauers 53-34. The Lutheran State Tourney will be this coming weekend in Ft. Wayne.

Ali Patberg and IU Women play Iowa at Iowa City on Monday at 8:00 PM.

Hoosier men are at Ohio State at 7:00 PM Monday.