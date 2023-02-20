Monday, February 20th
Columbus North Boys Basketball Sectional
Tuesday, February 28th
- Game 1: Shelbyville vs. East Central- 6:00 PM
- Game 2: Franklin Community vs. Columbus North- 7:30 PM
Friday, March 3rd
- Game 3: Whiteland vs. Game 1 Winner- 6:00 PM
- Game 4: Columbus East vs. Game 2 Winner- 7:30 PM
Saturday, March 4th
- Sectional Championship- 7:00 PM
South Ripley Boys Basketball Sectional
Tuesday, February 28th
- Game 1: Switzerland County vs. Milan- 6:00 PM
Friday, March 3rd
- Game 2: North Decatur vs. South Ripley- 6:00 PM
- Game 3: Hauser vs. Game 1 Winner- 7:30 PM
Saturday, March 4th
- Sectional Championship- 7:00 PM
At the 59th Annual Lutheran Boys Basketball Invitational, St. Peters Columbus won the Third Place Game, 47-44 over Emmanuel St. Michael of Ft. Wayne. Gage King and Tyler Dillingham of St. Peters mad the All-Tourney Team.
IUPUC softball played its first ever-games Sunday and lost a twin bill at Kentucky Christian, 5-3 and 10-6. The Crimson Tide home opener will be Friday at Ceraland at Noon.
Saturday at Grand Park in Westfield, Olney Central Community College defeated Ivy Tech CC 9-1. Columbus East’s Kaden Wise pitched the complete game victory, going all seven innings giving up 3 hits while striking out 10.