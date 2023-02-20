Local Sports 

Monday, February 20th

Kevin Kelley

Columbus North Boys Basketball Sectional

Tuesday, February 28th

  • Game 1:  Shelbyville vs. East Central- 6:00 PM
  • Game 2:  Franklin Community vs. Columbus North- 7:30 PM

Friday, March 3rd

  • Game 3:  Whiteland vs. Game 1 Winner- 6:00 PM
  • Game 4:  Columbus East vs. Game 2 Winner- 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 4th

  • Sectional Championship- 7:00 PM

 

South Ripley Boys Basketball Sectional

Tuesday, February 28th

  • Game 1:  Switzerland County vs. Milan- 6:00 PM

Friday, March 3rd

  • Game 2:  North Decatur vs. South Ripley- 6:00 PM
  • Game 3:  Hauser vs. Game 1 Winner- 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 4th

  • Sectional Championship- 7:00 PM

At the 59th Annual Lutheran Boys Basketball Invitational, St. Peters Columbus won the Third Place Game, 47-44 over Emmanuel St. Michael of Ft. Wayne.  Gage King and Tyler Dillingham of St. Peters mad the All-Tourney Team.

IUPUC softball played its first ever-games Sunday and lost a twin bill at Kentucky Christian, 5-3 and 10-6.  The Crimson Tide home opener will be Friday at Ceraland at Noon.

Saturday at Grand Park in Westfield, Olney Central Community College defeated Ivy Tech CC 9-1.  Columbus East’s Kaden Wise pitched the complete game victory, going all seven innings giving up 3 hits while striking out 10.