Monday, February 20th

Columbus North Boys Basketball Sectional

Tuesday, February 28th

Game 1: Shelbyville vs. East Central- 6:00 PM

Game 2: Franklin Community vs. Columbus North- 7:30 PM

Friday, March 3rd

Game 3: Whiteland vs. Game 1 Winner- 6:00 PM

Game 4: Columbus East vs. Game 2 Winner- 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 4th

Sectional Championship- 7:00 PM

South Ripley Boys Basketball Sectional

Tuesday, February 28th

Game 1: Switzerland County vs. Milan- 6:00 PM

Friday, March 3rd

Game 2: North Decatur vs. South Ripley- 6:00 PM

Game 3: Hauser vs. Game 1 Winner- 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 4th

Sectional Championship- 7:00 PM

At the 59th Annual Lutheran Boys Basketball Invitational, St. Peters Columbus won the Third Place Game, 47-44 over Emmanuel St. Michael of Ft. Wayne. Gage King and Tyler Dillingham of St. Peters mad the All-Tourney Team.

IUPUC softball played its first ever-games Sunday and lost a twin bill at Kentucky Christian, 5-3 and 10-6. The Crimson Tide home opener will be Friday at Ceraland at Noon.

Saturday at Grand Park in Westfield, Olney Central Community College defeated Ivy Tech CC 9-1. Columbus East’s Kaden Wise pitched the complete game victory, going all seven innings giving up 3 hits while striking out 10.