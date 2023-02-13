Monday, February 13th

Harry Caray would say”Holy Cow!”, Jack Brickhouse would say “Hey, Hey!”, Jack Buck would say “That’s a Winner!”, and Marty Brennaman would say”This One Belongs to the Pride!”

The IUPUC Baseball Team defeated Huntington University on Sunday in Tuscaloosa, AL, 5-2 for the first diamond win in the brief athletic history of the Crimson Pride. Riley Mertl of Westfield H.S. was the winning pitcher. Jared Ross of Franklin Community H.S. doubled and homered. Peyton Blinn from Cascade H.S> and John Codner of Cincinnati Moeller H.S> had RBIs, and Blake Nigg of Mooresville H.S. picked up the save.

The Sunday doubleheader wrapped up with Huntington University winning 15-4 over IUPUC. The Crimson Pride goes 1-3 in its historic season-opening series.

Sam Claycamp of Columbus East and Franklin College basball, is back with the Savannah Bananas this season. The team’s home base remains in Savannah, but they will be traveling across the nation during the upcoming season. In fact, their season opener was this past weekend in West Palm Beach, FL. The Bananas will play at Victory Field in Indy on June 29th & 30th.

The Columbus East Competitive Cheer Team, after advancing to the semifinals at the UCA High School Cheer Nationals in Orlando, was sidelined in the semis, but earned a Top 16 finish in its division. Coaches are Hannah Moore, Katie Martin, and Raylene Guthrie.

St. Peters Lutheran Columbus 8th Girls Basketball won the annual LIT Tourney at Trinity Lutheran, going 3-0. The locals defeated Holy Cross Ft. Wayne 51-15, Immanuel Ft. Wayne 49-17, and Whitecreek Lutheran 46-16. The St. Peters 7th Girls Basketball team went 0-3.

