Monday, February 12th

Nick Taylor won the WM Phoenix Open in a playoff. Tyler Duncan finished in 53rd place. He shot even par in the final round and was four-under for the tourney. His paycheck: $20,529.

Marian won a doubleheader over IU Columbus Sunday, 16-3 and 14-3.

Big 10 Women’s Hoops

IU 95 Purdue 62

The Columbus North Cheerleading Team finished 7th at the National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida. Columbus East’s failed to advance earlier in the competition.

14 and Under Provisional Swim Championship at Franklin Community High School: Franklin Regional Swim Club won both boys and girls titles while Club Olympia was 4th for the boys and 7th for the girls.

Columbus standouts for Franklin Regional included Tristan Davis, who swam on 1st and 2nd place relays, was 2nd in the 100 butterfly and picked up a divisional cut in the 50 breaststroke. Elena Abney logged 3 divisional cuts and scored 73 points, and Jonathan Callaway who swam on 1st and 3rd place relays, was 5th in the 200 free and had a 50 free state cut.

