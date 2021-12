IU women defeated Western Michigan 67-57. Columbus North’s Ali Patberg scored 13 points, handed out 6 assists, and collected four rebounds.

At the FINA World Swim Championship in Abu Dhabi, the Men’s 1500 meter freestyle heats were canceled. Several swimmers were quarantined 7 – 10 days due to COVID. Columbus native Michael Brinegar, scheduled to compete in that event, is A-OK and back home.