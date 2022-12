Monday, December 12th

Weekend Wrap-Up

Boys Basketball

Bedford North Lawrence 59 Columbus East 48 (Varsity) Friday

Bedford North Lawrence 56 Columbus East 38 (JV) Friday

Bedford North Lawrence 37 Columbus East 28 (9th) Friday

South Ripley 56 Hauser 43 (Varsity) Friday

Columbus North 62 Greenwood 30 (Varsity) Saturday

Columbus North 40 Greenwood 37 (JV- 2 OT) Saturday

Columbus North 49 Greenwood 14 (9th) Saturday

Henryville 52 Hauser 40 (Varsity) Saturday

Henryville 41 Hauser 34 (JV- OT) Saturday

Columbus Christian at Medora- Varsity- Postponed Saturday

Girls Basketball

Jeffersonville 67 Columbus East 60 (Varsity) Saturday

Jeffersonville 55 Columbus East 27 (JV) Saturday

Columbus North Wrestling Invitational

Bull Dogs finish second, going 4-1 on the day

Perry Meridian Wrestling Invitational

Olympians go 1-3 on the day

Otter Creek Golf Course has a new head professional. He is former Bull Dog Jimmy St. John. St. John is leaving his post as Head Golf Pro and Manager of Business Development at IU’s Pfau Golf Course in Bloomington.