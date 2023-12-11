Monday, December 11th

Former Bull Dog Cooper Horn and the DePauw Tigers will play at Franklin College on Saturday, 12/16, at 3:00 PM at Spurlock Center on the Franklin University campus.

DePauw’s men’s basketball won its latest contest, 60-58 over Wooster. Horn played 17 minutes and scored 2 points on 2-2 free throws, grabbed 4 rebounds, and recorded 3 steals.

So far this season, “The Beeper” has averaged 14.5 minutes per game. He has scored 31 points, fashioned on 8-14 from the field (2-5 from 3-point range), 13-13 free throws, and 15 rebounds. He’s 7th on the team in scoring.

The Donner Swim Club recently participated in the Seymour Winter Invitational. 47 swimmers took part and totaled 279 swims. There were 152 best times and 38 new Indiana State Divisional cuts: Levi Bense, Caroline Crawford, Gavin Ley, Eli McIntier, Emily Meek, Cade Paulsen, and Ritvik Prithiviraj.

BCSC Elementary Basketball League Post-Season Tourney

Opening Games

Girls

Rockcreek 17 CSA Fodrea 13

Southside 17 Smith 5

Mt. Healthy 21 Clifty Creek 4

Boys

Richards 39 Rockcreek 22

Southside 35 Schmitt 12

Clifty Creek 35 CSA Fodrea 12

Monday Sports (12/11)

Columbus Christian at Horizon Christian- Girls Basketball

Tony Stewart posted on his website that he has been named NHRA National Dragster Top Alcohol Dragtser of the Year and Person of the Year.

“On This Date in Bull Dog History” culled from the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook entries:

1954- Tge CHS Cheer Block introduced its first “card section”.

1980- Debbie Law broke her own school scoring record with a 36-point effort.

1987- Bill Russell was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Silver Anniversary Team.

1988- Jerry Newsom and Steve Hollenbeck were named to the Silver Anniversary Team.