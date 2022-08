Columbus North’s Austin Bode, after one year at the University of Louisville, has announced that he will be transferring to Indiana University to continue his academic and baseball careers. Bode, in his initial season for the Cardinals, appeared in 16 games, starting one. He batted .294 (5-17) and logged a .409 On Base Percentage.

Luke VanDeventer has been invited to participate in the Men’s Dixie Amateur Tourney at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida.