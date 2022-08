Monday, August 29th

Weekend Recap

Football

Columbus North 39 Columbus East 6 (Varsity)

Columbus East 10 Columbus North 6 (JV)

Columbus North 20 Columbus East 13 (Freshman)

Columbus East finished third at the Bloomington South Volleyball Invitational

Volleyball

Hauser defeated Southwestern Hanover 3-0

Hauser’s Adrianna Musillami recorded her 1,000th volleyball assist Thursday night

Columbus East’s Cadence Gilley, a freshman at Indiana State University, played right back for three rotations in each of ISU’s season-opening volleyball games at the Indiana University Invitational. She tallied 22 digs and 2 aces. ISU went 0-3 against the Hoosiers, Jacksonville State, and Chicago State.

Boys Tennis

Columbus North 5 Terre Haute North 0

Girls Soccer