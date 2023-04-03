Monday, April 3rd

Tyler Duncan tied for 58th place at the Valero Texas Open, earning $20,292. Duncan shot 70, 77, 70, and 73, finishing 2 over par.

Monday High School Sports

Columbus North Varsity Baseball at Roncalli- 6:00 PM

Columbus East JV White Baseball at Bloomington North

Columbus East JV Orange Baseball at New Albany

Coed Unified Track home to Franklin Central- 6:00 PM

Hauser-Oldenburg Academy Girls Tennis at Batesville High School- 5:30 PM

Hauser Track home to Crothersville- 5:30 PM

Hauser Varsity Baseballat Southwestern Hanover- 5:30 PM

Hauser Softball home to Rising Sun- 6:00 PM

Alabama State University defeated Alabama A & M 6-1 Sunday at Huntsville, AL, to earn a series sweep. Columbus North’s Kyler McIntosh went 2 for 5 with a run scored for Alabama State.

Sam Claycamp, ex-Columbus East, was in the starting lineup for the Party Animals intheir game against the Savannah Bananas in Scottsdale, AR. The two teams will play at Victory Field in Indy on Friday, June 30th, at 7:00 PM. The two teams are barnstorming across the country and drawing large crowds and rave notices wherever they appear. Claycamp is listed as player-coach for the Animals.

St. Francis of Ft. Wayne defeated IUPUC Softball at Jennings County High School diamond Sunday 14-3. Taylor Hadley of Columbus North was 1 for 2 with a run scored, an RBI, and a walk. Katie Taylor of Hauser went 1 for 3.

IUPUC Baseball plays at Oakland City at Noon Monday, and a game there on Tuesday has been canceled.