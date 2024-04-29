Monday, April 29th
Sectional Baseball Tourney Draws (Begins Wed., 5/22)
At Shelbyville
- Franklin vs. Columbus North
- East Central vs. Whiteland
- Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
- Columbus East vs. Shelbyville
- Championship
At South Ripley
- Brown County vs. Milan
- Hauser vs. South Ripley
- Brownstown Central vs. Austin
- Switzerland County vs. Southwestern (Hanover)
- Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
- Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner
- Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner- Championship
Sectional Softball Tourney Draws (Begins Mon., 5/20)
At Columbus East
- Columbus East vs. Franklin
- Columbus North vs. Shelbyville
- Game 1 Winner vs. Whiteland
- Game 2 Winner vs. East Central
- Championship
At Milan
- Southwestern (Hanover) vs. Brownstown Central
- Hauser vs. Switzerland County
- Brown County vs. Milan
- South Ripley vs. Game 1 Winner
- Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner
- Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner- Championship
Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt
- Low Gross- Michael Kent 87
- Low Net- Dan Lunsford & Kelly Daugherty 73
A SCIBA AAU boys basketball team coached by Damon and Marcus Hunter won both of its pool games Sunday (4/28) in the Bucket Battle Tourney in Indianapolis. Scores were 56-31 and 66-33. First game scoring was led by Nolan Pickup (Columbus North) 15, Carter Patterson (Columbus East) 13, Keaton Lawson (Columbus East) 12, Lucas Seegers (Edinburgh) 9, and Nate Enneking (Columbus North) 7. Game 2 scoring: Patterson 19, Lawson & Enneking 15, Seegers 12, and Pickup 5. (Thanks, Corey Seegers)
The Columbus East 7 X 7 incoming freshman football team won a shootout at Plainfield High School gridiron.
In case you missed it: Luke Goode, 6-7, three years at University of Illinois, has officially committed to the IU Basketball program.
Columbus East plays baseball with Batesville on Tuesday, 4/30, and it will be Youth Night for players K-8. Tours and activities begin at 4:45 PM. There will be an opportunity to meet coaches and players, take the field for the National Anthem, take pictures, tour the facilities, and yes, even have a hot dog while they last.
Saturday (4/27), the annual boys and girls all-star games were held at Hoosier Gym in Knightstown. Handling the public address chores was Mike Gillespie, former pastor at East Columbus Christian Church and P.A. announcer for Columbus East Athletics.
Maddi Rutan of Columbus North and a freshman at Eastern Kentucky University, has been named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association D1 Freshman of the Year Top 25 list.
Sean Weddle, former Donner Swim Clubber and Head Swim Coach at Columbus East, has been named Head Swim Coach at Lenoir Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina.