Monday, April 29th

Sectional Baseball Tourney Draws (Begins Wed., 5/22)

At Shelbyville

Franklin vs. Columbus North

East Central vs. Whiteland

Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner

Columbus East vs. Shelbyville

Championship

At South Ripley

Brown County vs. Milan

Hauser vs. South Ripley

Brownstown Central vs. Austin

Switzerland County vs. Southwestern (Hanover)

Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner- Championship

Sectional Softball Tourney Draws (Begins Mon., 5/20)

At Columbus East

Columbus East vs. Franklin

Columbus North vs. Shelbyville

Game 1 Winner vs. Whiteland

Game 2 Winner vs. East Central

Championship

At Milan

Southwestern (Hanover) vs. Brownstown Central

Hauser vs. Switzerland County

Brown County vs. Milan

South Ripley vs. Game 1 Winner

Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner

Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner- Championship

Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt

Low Gross- Michael Kent 87

Low Net- Dan Lunsford & Kelly Daugherty 73

A SCIBA AAU boys basketball team coached by Damon and Marcus Hunter won both of its pool games Sunday (4/28) in the Bucket Battle Tourney in Indianapolis. Scores were 56-31 and 66-33. First game scoring was led by Nolan Pickup (Columbus North) 15, Carter Patterson (Columbus East) 13, Keaton Lawson (Columbus East) 12, Lucas Seegers (Edinburgh) 9, and Nate Enneking (Columbus North) 7. Game 2 scoring: Patterson 19, Lawson & Enneking 15, Seegers 12, and Pickup 5. (Thanks, Corey Seegers)

The Columbus East 7 X 7 incoming freshman football team won a shootout at Plainfield High School gridiron.

In case you missed it: Luke Goode, 6-7, three years at University of Illinois, has officially committed to the IU Basketball program.

Columbus East plays baseball with Batesville on Tuesday, 4/30, and it will be Youth Night for players K-8. Tours and activities begin at 4:45 PM. There will be an opportunity to meet coaches and players, take the field for the National Anthem, take pictures, tour the facilities, and yes, even have a hot dog while they last.

Saturday (4/27), the annual boys and girls all-star games were held at Hoosier Gym in Knightstown. Handling the public address chores was Mike Gillespie, former pastor at East Columbus Christian Church and P.A. announcer for Columbus East Athletics.

Maddi Rutan of Columbus North and a freshman at Eastern Kentucky University, has been named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association D1 Freshman of the Year Top 25 list.

Sean Weddle, former Donner Swim Clubber and Head Swim Coach at Columbus East, has been named Head Swim Coach at Lenoir Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina.