Monday, April 25th

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Tyler Duncan and partner Adam Schenk tied for 14th. They shot -20, nine strokes off the pace. Tyler earned $55,247.

Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt

Low Net- Matt White 69

Low Gross- Jim Smith 83

Julian Greenwell, the former East baseball standout, is continuing his torrid hitting for Wright State. His batting average is .339 and his OBP is .493. He has walked 22 times and been hit by pitches on 14 occasions.

IUPUC Athletic Director Zach McClellan says the 2023 Crimson Pride baseball schedule is taking shape. He has finalized home and home doubleheaders with Taylor University, Indiana Wesleyan University, and Lourdes University of Toledo, OH.

Saturday Results

Baseball

Jasper 1 Columbus East 0

Evansville Central 3 Columbus East 1

Columbus North 8 Noblesville 1

Columbus East 12 Bloomington North 2 (Freshman- 6 Innings)

Columbus Christian 14 Hauser JV 6

Softball

Center Grove 3 Columbus North 0

Columbus North 5 Fishers 3

Columbus East 10 Franklin 4

Columbus East 5 Franklin 4

Hauser 14 Edinburgh 2 (5 Innings)

Hauser 10 Indy Lutheran 0 (5 Innings)

Pike High School Track & Field Invite

Columbus North Girls First

Columbus North Boys Second

Girls Tennis

Columbus North Second in Park Tudor Invite

Jeffersonville 4 Columbus North 1

Girls Lacrosse