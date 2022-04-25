Monday, April 25th
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Tyler Duncan and partner Adam Schenk tied for 14th. They shot -20, nine strokes off the pace. Tyler earned $55,247.
Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt
- Low Net- Matt White 69
- Low Gross- Jim Smith 83
Julian Greenwell, the former East baseball standout, is continuing his torrid hitting for Wright State. His batting average is .339 and his OBP is .493. He has walked 22 times and been hit by pitches on 14 occasions.
IUPUC Athletic Director Zach McClellan says the 2023 Crimson Pride baseball schedule is taking shape. He has finalized home and home doubleheaders with Taylor University, Indiana Wesleyan University, and Lourdes University of Toledo, OH.
Saturday Results
Baseball
- Jasper 1 Columbus East 0
- Evansville Central 3 Columbus East 1
- Columbus North 8 Noblesville 1
- Columbus East 12 Bloomington North 2 (Freshman- 6 Innings)
- Columbus Christian 14 Hauser JV 6
Softball
- Center Grove 3 Columbus North 0
- Columbus North 5 Fishers 3
- Columbus East 10 Franklin 4
- Columbus East 5 Franklin 4
- Hauser 14 Edinburgh 2 (5 Innings)
- Hauser 10 Indy Lutheran 0 (5 Innings)
Pike High School Track & Field Invite
- Columbus North Girls First
- Columbus North Boys Second
Girls Tennis
- Columbus North Second in Park Tudor Invite
- Jeffersonville 4 Columbus North 1
Girls Lacrosse
- Columbus North 8 Evansville Memorial 7 (Sudden Death OT)
- Evansville Memorial 8 Columbus North 6