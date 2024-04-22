Monday, April 22nd

The Heartland Kiwanis Run for Riley, benefiting the Riley Children’s Foundation, will be held May 11th in Columbus. The 5K Run/Walk circles through the Ivy Tech campus and the Columbus Municipal Airport. The annual event supports all Indiana children who need special medical and related services. All proceeds go to Riley Hospital to support the overwhelming needs of children. Details: [email protected] or Steve Bayer at 812-343-5915.

Baseball

Hauser 13 Switzerland County 3 (Varsity- 5 Innings)

Wasil and Pittman had 2 hits for the Jets. Wasil knocked in 4 runs, while Pittman and Blair had 2 RBI each. Louden went the distance on the mound for Hauser and registered a no-hitter.

Hauser JV Baseball also defeated Switzerland County.

Roncalli 7 Columbus North 6 and Roncalli 11 Col. North 1 (JV)

Columbus North 6 Noblesville 3 (Varsity- 8 Innings)

Dillon James had the game-winning hit for the Bull Dogs in the top of the 8th inning.

Jasper 11 Columbus East 1 (Game 1)

Columbus East 9 Martinsville 8 (Game 2)

At the Jasper Invitational

Game One: Jasper scored 10 runs in the third inning. Neise, Watkins, Tindell, Warren, & Borkhardt had base hits, Borkhardt’s being a double, and he also had the lone RBI.

Game Two: East had a walk-off win in the nightcap in the 7th inning. Borkhardt, Arnholt, & Tindell shared the pitching chores. O’s hitting: Watkins 2 doubles and 2 RBI; Wilkinson 2 hits (one a double) and an RBI; Borkhardt 2 hits and an RBI; Williams triple; Huckaby double; Balzer double and 2 RBI; Warren 1 hit, and Asher 2 stolen bases.

Softball

Bedford North Lawrence 17 Columbus North 5 (Game 1)

BNL scored in 6 of the 7 innings while pounding out 19 hits. The Bull Dogs had 10 hits, including 3 by Shehan and 2 by Lovelace and McClellan. Lovelace had a double, home run, and 3 RBI.

Center Grove 19 Columbus North 1 (Game 2- 5 Innings)

Scruggs led the Bull Dogs with 3 hits.

Hauser 13 Edinburgh 3 (Game 1)

Hauser 6 Indy Lutheran 1 (Game 2)

Paige McDaniel logs her school record 66th win.

Franklin 3 Columbus East 1 (Game 1)

Franklin 8 Columbus East 3 (Game 2)

In Game One, hitting for East: Watkins 2 hits, Sullivan single & double, Fish 2 hits and RBI, and Robinson 1 hit. Robinson allowed 1 earned run.

In Game Two, Fish pitched a complete game for the O’s. Hitting: Sullivan 3 hits (2 home runs) & 2 RBI, Fish 1 hit, and Robinson an RBI.

Girls Tennis

Columbus North finished third in the Park Tudor Invitational. Kathryn Wilson won the #1 singles competition

Jeffersonville 5 Columbus East 0

College Baseball

IU Southeast 12 IU Columbus 2 (Game 1- 8 Innings)

IU Southeast 10 IU Columbus 1 (Game 2- 7 Innings)

College Softball

St. Marys of the Woods 7 IU Columbus 0 (Game 1)

St. Marys of the Woods 5 IU Columbus 0 (Game 2)

Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt

Low Gross: Pete Munnicha 83

Low Net: Bob Welker, Steve Shroyer, & Dave Lindesy 75

Monday (4/22) Sports Schedule

Columbus North

Boys Golf- Varsity & JV- at Bloomington South at Bloomington Country Club- 4:00 PM

Girls Tennis- 4:45 PM

JV White Baseball home to Bloomington South- 6:00 PM

Columbus East

Girls Tennis at Jennings County- 5:00 PM

Hauser

Girls Tennis home to Madison- 5:30 PM

Boys Golf home to Waldron at Clifty Creek- 4:30 PM

Kaanan Carlyle, a 6-3 sophomore-to-be from Stanford, has opted to join the IU Hoosiers. He averaged 11.5 PPG last season at Stanford.

The 2024 Indiana High School Sports Awards will be presented Tuesday (4/23) at Clowes Hall in Indianapolis at 7:00 PM. Nominees include Kathryn Wilson, Columbus North Girls Tennis, and Reese Euler, Columbus North Gymnastics.