Monday, April 1st

Edinburgh H.S. Boys Golf Invitational at Timbergate: Columbus North Varsity 3rd with 330 aggregate. Luke Friend tied for 10th with a 78. Brady Schneider had an 81.

Columbus East Varsity finished 2nd with a 312 total. Arnholt and Greene tied for 5th with 76s.

Hauser was 16th and Pappano shot a 75, good for a tie for 3rd.

Seymour High School Boys Golf Invitational at Shadowood: Columbus North JV 4th with a 358 aggregate. Perkins 83 and Perry 89.

Columbus East JV finished 12th with a 424 aggregate. Rice shot 96 to lead the O’s.

Girls Tennis

New Albany 5 Columbus East 0

High School Boys Basketball State Championships

Class 1A- Ft. Wayne Canterbury 48 Bethesda Christian 41

Class 2A- Brownstown Central 55 Wapahani 36

Class 3A- Scottbsburg 67 South Bend St. Joseph 57

Class 4A- Fishers 65 Ben Davis 56

Softball

The East Olympians lost the first game of the doubleheader to Bloomington South 11-1. Columbus East defeated the Cougars 7-4 in game 2, scoring 3 runs in the top of the 9th in the second game. Fish had a home run and Robinson picked up the win.

Columbus North 10 Terre Haute South 9

The Bull Dogs rallied with 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning. Lovelace scored 4 runs and Morris tallied twice. Lovelace had 3 hits, while Jarvis, Morris, Williams, and Wooten added two singles each. Williams batted in 3, Lovelace and Jarvis had 2 RBI. Lovelace, Allman, Jarvis, and Wooten had doubles. Lovelace walloped a home run.



Track & Field

Bloomington South 101 Columbus East 27 (Girls)

Bloomington South 127 Columbus East 5 (Boys)

Baseball

Decatur Central 13 Columbus East 7 Niese & Williams each had 2 hits

Bishop Chatard 7 Hauser 6

Hauser Boys Basketball Awards

Offensive Award- Tungate

Defensive- Cord

3-Point- Gelfius

Free Throw- Blair

Assists- Gill

Steals/Deflections- Gill

Rebounds- Blair

Most Improved- Keller

Jet Award- Buck

Thompson Award- Gelfius

Bob Carroll Mental Attitude Award- Cord

JV Awards

Most Improved- Miller

Playmaker- Harper

Jet Award- Deiwert

C-Team Awards

Most Improved- Tungate

Playmaker- Bell

Jet Award- Bechtel

Academic Awards

Barriger, Bell, Jayden & Cameron Blair, Buck, Casares, Cord, Dailey, Deiwert, Foster, Gelfius, Gerenentz, Gill, Harper, Keller, Lisby, Miller, Niccum, Parrott, Pribble, Tungate, & York

Former Bull Dog Devin Mann is back with the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Kansas City Royals Triple-A farm club, to start the baseball season. He spent Spring Training with the Royals.

Columbus North Boys Golf, scheduled to be at Brownstown Central on April 2nd, will instead play the match at Harrison Lake CC due to maintenance at the BCHS course.

Alec Burnett, former Columbus East pitcher, continues his tellar work out of the bullpen for Division One Wagner College in New York City. He recently was named a North Eastern Conference “Prime Performer”. He has registered 3 saves in the past few days.

Don’t forget the Columbus East Baseball Alumni Day on Saturday, April 6th, at the CE Baseball Field. Registration at 9:30 AM, alumni on field at 9:45 AM, meet and greet with current players and coaches at 10:45 AM, social hour at 11:00 AM, and watch a varsity game with Floyd Central at Noon.

Girls Slow-Pitch Softball will get underway at Dunn Stadium on Tuesday, April 2nd. There will be 3 leagues: 5-8, 9-12, and 13-18.