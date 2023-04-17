Monday, April 17th

At the 27th Annual Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame Banquet at Valle Vista in Greenwood on Sunday, the ISSA inducted six new members into its HOF including the (now retired) “Voice of the Seymour Owls”, Bud Shippee. Congratulations! IU’s Don Fisher was the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Another congratulations!

Former Columbus east and North girls basketball coaches Mel Good and Pat McKee have been named to the Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association’s 2023 Hall of Excellence Class. The ceremony was held at North Daviess High School in Elnora prior to the HBCA’s annual boys and girls All-Star Classic doubleheader on Sunday.

Hauser High School held its boys basketball banquet Sunday. The offense award went to Ledger Gelfius, and the defensive award winner was Stryker Gill.

Weather permitting, Columbus North will visit Columbus east Monday for a softball crosstown confrontation starting at 5:00 PM.

Teri Moren and Matt Painter will highlight the agenda for the 2023 Indiana Basketball Coaches Association annual clinic. It will be held at Mt. Vernon High School in Fortville beginning at 5:45 PM Thursday.

A Columbus North Boys Soccer informational meeting for incoming freshman will be Monday at the Columbus North cafeteria at 6:30 PM. Questions: Contact Coach Andy Glover.

A meet and greet session for new Columbus East Head Boys Basketball Coach Perry Nash will be Tuesday at Columbus East High School at 6:00 PM with players, parents, and the public is invited.

Columbus East Sports Physicals Night is Wednesday at the Columbus East High School Gymnasium with registration opening at 5:30 PM and closing at 7:30 PM. Cost is $30 and is for incoming and current East athletes.