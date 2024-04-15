Monday, April 15th

Former Bull Dog Devin Mann clubbed a two-run home run, smakcked a single, and was hit by a pitch Friday night, but his Kansas City Triple-A Omaha Storm Casers lost 7-6 to Gwinnett. Mann is hitting .270 for the season with 2 homers, 2 doubles, 7 RBI, 4 walks, and a .386 OBP.

Peyton Gray, former Columbus East pitcher, has been assigned to the Cincinnati Reds Arizona Reds Complex League team from Cincy’s Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts club.

Columbus North Boys Golf finished 6th in the 18-team Center Grove Trojan Golf Invitational at Hickory Stick. Brady Schneider led the Bull Dogs with a 76, good for a tie for 6th overall. Other CNHS scores: Joseph Perkins 77, Carter Battin 83, and Luke Friend 86. Alex Clark shot 89, but hi score was not counted in the North team aggregate as only the low 4 scores were recorded. Center Grove Red was team champion with a 297. Columbus North shot 322 and Columbus East 332. Columbus East finished 12th.

Columbus East Varsity Baseball edged Greensburg 3-2. Each team had 4 hits. For the O’s: Watkins a hit and run scored, Tindell hit, Wilkinson RBI, Balzer hit and run scored, Jones hit and run scored. Arnholt pitched 1 2/3innings. Rotert went 5 1/3 and picked up the win. He allowed just 1 hit and 1 run.

Columbus East split a Softball twin bill with Mt. Vernon (Fortville). The O’s won Game 1 7-6 in 8 innings. The contest was tied 4-4 going into extra innings. The doubleheader was switched from Mt. Vernon to East’s turf field. Sullivan and Fish had 3 hits for CE and Robinson added 2. Hampton, Watkins, Fish, and Robinson had doubles, and Robinson and Sullivan homered. Robinson went almost all the way on the hill but needed help in the last inning from Foster. Mt. Vernon won the second game 10-1.

Columbus North and Silver Creek split a Baseball doublehedaer. North won 7-1 and lost 3-1. Connor Hensley was the winning pitcher and Dillon James had 3 hits in North’s triumph.

Hauser Baseball lost twice at Lawrenceburg, 3-2 to the hosts and 14-4 to Brownstown Central.

Carmel defeated Columbus North JV Baseball 9-8. Bull Dog Reserves are now 2-2 for the season.

The Columbus East Freshman Baseball team defeated Trinity Lutheran 13-7. Reid Koester was the winning pitcher. The O’s banged out 14 hits.

Oakland City won 2 from IU Columbus Baseball, 13-3 and 17-3 on Saturday (4/13). IU Columbus lost a single game Sunday to Oakland City 11-1. In Sunday’s game. Wyatt Sutton of Eastern Hancock HS had a hit. So did Lucas Slager of Matawn HS, Kalamazoo, MI, and John Codner of Archbishop Moeller HS of Cincinnati. Ethan Guire of Kokomo HS had the lone RBI. Conner Beatty of Galesburg-Augusta HS in Augusta, MI, scored a run and stole a base.

IU Columbus Baseball plays a home game Tuesday (4/16) vs. Miami-Hamilton at 3:00 PM.

IU Columbus Softball plays a doubleheader at Point Park in Pittsburgh, PA, Monday (4/15) with games at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM.