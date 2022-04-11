Monday, April 11th

Long-time South Bend Tribune sportswriter Eric Hansen was inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame at Valle Vista Golf Club in Greenwood Sunday afternoon. Eric wrote sports for The Republic earlier in his career.

Trayce Jackson-Davis of IU has declared for the NBA Draft, but is leaving the door open for a return to the Hoosiers.

The WNBA Draft is Monday at 7:00 PM from New York City. Anxiously watching will be Columbus North and IU’s Ali Patberg. Patberg has said she might choose coaching at some point, but that right now she favors continuing her playing career.