Monday, April 10th

Columbus East visits Columbus North for the regular season crosstown confrontation in Girls Tennis on Monday at 4:30 PM.

Monday Baseball

Columbus North home to Center Grove (Varsity)- 5:00 PM

Columbus North White home to Center Grove (JV)- 6:00 PM

Columbus East at Greenfield Central (Varsity)- 6:00 PM

Columbus East Orange home to Whiteland (JV)

Monday Softball

Columbus North home to Whiteland- 5:30 PM

Columbus East at Hauser- 5:30 PM

Columbus East Golf at Shelbyville- 4:45 PM

IUPUC Softball hosts St. Mary of the Woods in a doubleheader with games at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM Monday.

Former Columbus East pitcher Alec Burnett, playing for Wagner College in NYC, entered a recent game in the bottom of the 7th inning with 2 men on base and no outs. He tossed 2 hitless innings, recorded 2 strikeouts, and picked up his second save. He was awarded the game ball.

Columbus North Boys Golf is ranked 14th in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll.

Some recent commits to IUPUC:

Leah Thompson, a transfer from Marian University-Ancilla College- Volleyball

Zavier Leon of Shelbyville- Soccer

Herman Rendon from Chicago- Soccer

Grace Barkes, Columbus North- Volleyball

The Junior Olympian Fast-Pitch Softball Team played a doubleheader at Indian Creek, losing 4-2 and then playing to a 3-3 tie.

Sports Physical Night at Columbus North is Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.