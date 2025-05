The Cincinnati Reds came up short in their series finale against the Nationals, falling 4-1 on Sunday. Tyler Stephenson homered to tie it in the second, but a Luis García Jr. solo blast and CJ Abrams two-run double in the seventh broke the game open for Washington. Graham Ashcraft took the loss despite a strong outing, while Nick Martinez pitched six quality innings for the Reds.

Cincinnati opens a seven-game road trip Monday in Atlanta.