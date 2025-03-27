MLB Opening Day Hits Home – Let the Season Begin

Baseball is back and hope is in the air as all 30 Major League Baseball clubs open the books on a new season. Opening Day is more than just a game—it’s a celebration of spring, tradition, and the grind that stretches all the way to October.

Whether you’re a die-hard or just getting into the game, today is the day where anything feels possible. With stars like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Juan Soto ready to make noise, every inning counts and every pitch holds promise.

So grab your favorite cap, fire up your radio or screen, and enjoy the first crack of the bat—because Opening Day is here, and baseball is back in full swing.