Mike Flack Named New Hauser Baseball Coach, Ready to Hit a Home Run with the Jets

Hauser Jets baseball has a new skipper at the helm, and it’s a familiar face. Mike Flack, a longtime assistant coach and Hauser alum, has been named the head coach, taking over the reins from Nate Long. After years of dedication to the program, Flack is ready to carry the Jets to new heights, keeping the tradition of winning alive. He’s no stranger to Hauser baseball, having played as a Jet himself and coached under two of the program’s most successful coaches.

Flack plans to keep the Jets flying high with his focus on teamwork and success. His goal is simple: take the best nine players and compete for a conference title and sectional championship. Flack is looking forward to leading the team in what promises to be an exciting season ahead. For Hauser baseball fans, it’s time to buckle up because this Jet is ready to soar!