Middle School Football: Chargers Win Nail-Biter Against Spartans

It was a thrilling middle school football game at Columbus North as the Central Chargers squeaked past the Northside Spartans 12-6. The game came down to the final seconds, with Central’s Owen Hatfield scoring a walk-off touchdown to seal the victory.

Central’s offense was powered by standout performances from Hatfield, Eric Kiel, and Parker Jones, while the defense held strong, led by Alex Whedon, Owen Gilley, and Anthony Watson. Special teams play from Luke Lienhoop and Hagan St. John was also key in keeping the Spartans at bay. The Chargers’ grit and determination saw them through to a memorable win in this local rivalry.