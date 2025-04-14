McIlroy Makes History, Seals Green Jacket in Augusta Playoff

It finally happened. Rory McIlroy has completed golf’s ultimate quest—winning the Masters and securing a career Grand Slam. In an emotionally charged playoff against Justin Rose, McIlroy delivered a clutch birdie to win his fifth career major and his first at Augusta National.

The final round was a rollercoaster of drama. After leading through much of the weekend, McIlroy appeared to be headed for another heartbreaking finish, faltering on the infamous back nine. But when it mattered most, the Northern Irishman dug deep—firing off two birdies in his final holes to force a playoff.

Facing Rose, McIlroy took aim with a wedge in the playoff and landed it just three feet from the pin. He tapped in the birdie to win it, ending an 11-year drought since his last major title and joining golf’s elite company as one of only six players to complete the Grand Slam.

Rose, valiant in defeat, now shares the unfortunate distinction of being one of only two players to lose multiple Masters playoffs. But for McIlroy, the story is one of redemption, perseverance, and finally getting to don the green jacket he’s chased for over a decade.