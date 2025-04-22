Max Meyer Silences the Bats as Reds Fall in Miami

The Reds’ South Florida swing hit a speed bump Monday night as Miami’s Max Meyer was mowing down Cincinnati hitters with authority. Meyer struck out a career-high 14 batters over six shutout innings, leading the Marlins to a 6-3 victory.

Nick Lodolo allowed three runs over 5.2 innings, but the Reds couldn’t get much going until the later frames. Eric Wagaman and Gavin Lux each homered for Cincinnati, but it was too little, too late.

The Reds fall to 11-12 on the year and will try to bounce back Tuesday behind Nick Martinez.