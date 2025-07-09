Marlins Stay Red-Hot, Cool Off Reds in Cincinnati

The Miami Marlins extended their road winning streak to 11 straight games on Tuesday night , overpowering the Cincinnati Reds 12–2 at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds (46–46) struck first with a solo blast from Matt McLain in the first inning but were quickly reeled in by Miami, who plated seven runs in the third inning to sink the Reds’ ship early. Nick Martinez was tagged for a career-high 10 runs as Miami strung together six straight hits in the third, including a key two-run double from Xavier Edwards.

Eury Pérez baffled Cincinnati hitters, allowing just two hits and fanning eight over six innings. The Marlins have outscored their opponents 82–47 during this franchise-best road tear, showing no signs of letting up.

The Reds will look to stop the skid tonight behind All-Star Andrew Abbott as they try to catch up in a crowded NL Central race.