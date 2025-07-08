Marlins Reel in Reds as Cincinnati Falls in Series Opener

The Cincinnati Reds ran into a wave of hot pitching on Monday night at Great American Ball Park, falling 5–1 to the surging Miami Marlins in the series opener. Miami’s Janson Junk was lights-out, holding the Reds to just one hit over six innings, and the Marlins’ offense delivered timely blows to sink Cincinnati early.

The Reds struck first without a hit, manufacturing a run in the second inning thanks to walks, a passed ball, and a sacrifice fly. But that was all the offense they could muster, as Miami’s bats woke up in the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead and then extend it. Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Elly De La Cruz each battled at the plate but couldn’t find the gaps as Cincinnati struggled against Miami’s bullpen.

The Reds, now 46–45 and riding a three-game skid, will look to bounce back tonight behind Nick Martinez as they aim to right the ship in this four-game set. Even with this tough stretch, Cincinnati remains within striking distance in the NL Central and will need to turn on the heat heading into the second half.