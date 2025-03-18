March Madness is Here: Men’s and Women’s Tournaments Set to Tip Off

March officially means madness, and the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament brackets are set.

For the men’s tournament, action tips off today with the First Four games, with first-round matchups set for Thursday and Friday. The Final Four will take place on April 5, and the national championship will be held April 7 in San Antonio.

On the women’s side, the First Four begins Wednesday, with first-round games set for Friday and Saturday. The Final Four will be held in Tampa on April 4, with the championship game taking place April 6.

Meanwhile, the NIT tournament also begins today, with the final set for April 3 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Both Purdue men’s and Indiana women’s basketball will be dancing in the tournament. Purdue is a #4 seed in the Midwest Region and will face High Point on Thursday, while Indiana’s women’s team earned a #9 seed and will battle Utah on Friday.