Local Wrestlers Punch Their Ticket to State Finals

Four area wrestlers have officially secured their spots in next weekend’s IHSAA State Finals after impressive performances at the Evansville Semi-State.

Columbus North’s Justice Thornton, Asher Ratliff, and Cohen Long each earned top-four finishes, with Thornton making his third straight state appearance and Ratliff returning for a second time. Long, who fell just short last year, finally broke through, finishing third at 144 pounds.

Columbus East’s Colin McMahon also clinched a state berth, placing fourth at 190 pounds. McMahon follows in the footsteps of his sisters, Monica and Grace, who helped lead East to the first-ever girls wrestling state title last month. The State Finals begin Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where all four local qualifiers will look to cement their place among Indiana’s elite.