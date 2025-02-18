Local Sports 

Local Wrestlers Punch Their Ticket to State Finals

Kevin Kelley
Four area wrestlers have officially secured their spots in next weekend’s IHSAA State Finals after impressive performances at the Evansville Semi-State.
Columbus North’s Justice Thornton, Asher Ratliff, and Cohen Long each earned top-four finishes, with Thornton making his third straight state appearance and Ratliff returning for a second time. Long, who fell just short last year, finally broke through, finishing third at 144 pounds.
Columbus East’s Colin McMahon also clinched a state berth, placing fourth at 190 pounds. McMahon follows in the footsteps of his sisters, Monica and Grace, who helped lead East to the first-ever girls wrestling state title last month. The State Finals begin Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where all four local qualifiers will look to cement their place among Indiana’s elite.