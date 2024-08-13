Local Sports Update- Tuesday, August 13th

As the new school year kicks off, our local sports teams are already hitting the ground running. Here’s a quick look at the latest from our high school athletes:

Columbus North Girls Golf Starts Strong The Columbus North girls’ golf team began their season with a win on Monday against Perry Meridian at Harrison Lake Country Club. Senior Erin Hopkins led the way with a 5-over-par 40, helping the team to a solid start with a total score of 192. Senior Lindsey Hartwell also had a good showing with a score of 44, despite a tough hole that added some extra strokes. The team is looking forward to improving as the season progresses.

Columbus East Golfers Post Season-Best Score The Columbus East girls’ golf team may have come up short against Batesville, but they posted their best nine-hole score of the season with a 214 at Otter Creek. Senior Grace LaSell led the team with a 43, followed by Abby King with a 52 and Allison Sharpe with a 53. The Olympians are steadily improving and are gearing up for more competitive matches ahead.

Hauser Girls Golf Makes Their Debut The Hauser Jets girls’ golf team made their debut in a tri-match against Morristown and Southwestern at Blue Bear. Lydia Taylor led the Jets with a 65, followed by Cheyanne Moody with a 66 and Beckah Sessions with a 72. While the team didn’t have enough players to score officially, it was an important first outing for the new program.

Columbus Christian Volleyball at Home Tonight Columbus Christian’s volleyball team is set to play at home tonight against Fortune Academy at 6:30 PM. The Crusaders are looking to bounce back after two close losses over the weekend, and tonight’s match promises to be an exciting one.

Upcoming Events Columbus East’s girls’ golf team is on the road today, heading to Jennings County for their next match. Meanwhile, Columbus Christian’s volleyball team will be playing at home, so come out and show your support for our local athletes!

Stay tuned for more updates, and be sure to follow our social media channels for real-time scores and highlights! #GoBullDogs #GoOlympians #JetPride #LocalSports