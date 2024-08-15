Local Sports Update- Thursday, August 15th

Columbus East High School

The Columbus East girls’ golf team continues to find their groove, posting their best score of the season with a 205 to defeat Jennings County, who scored 217. Leading the charge for the Olympians was Grace LaSell, who shot a team-best 42. Abby King contributed a 53, while Sophia Begley and Sofia Perez each added a 56. Allison Sharpe shot a 57, and Kolbi Stephenson rounded out the team with a 64. This win shows steady improvement for the Olympians as they continue their season.

Upcoming for Columbus East: The varsity volleyball team will be scrimmaging at Carmel High School tonight at 6:00 PM. This scrimmage is a great opportunity for the team to fine-tune their skills before the regular season kicks off.

Columbus North High School

Columbus North girls’ golf team put on a strong performance Wednesday evening, securing a 179-218 victory over Jennings County. Erin Hopkins was the standout, shooting a 2-over-par 37 to win medalist honors. Lindsey Hartwell followed with a solid 40, and Kara Buntin added a 45 to round out the top three scores. With this win, North remains undefeated this season at 2-0. The Bull Dogs will next compete in the Franklin Invitational on Saturday.

Upcoming for Columbus North: Keep an eye on the girls’ golf team as they head to the Franklin Invitational on Saturday. This event will be a significant test as they aim to maintain their perfect record.

Brown County High School

Brown County’s girls’ golf team had a historic day on the course as Lilly VanNess tied a school record with a 1-under-par 35, leading the Eagles to a 227-248 win over Edinburgh at Salt Creek. Chloe Poling added a 56, while Caitlynn Lookebill and Katie Johnson shot 67 and 69, respectively.

Upcoming for Brown County: The girls’ golf team will compete against Eastern Greene tonight at 5:00 PM. This matchup will provide another opportunity for the Eagles to showcase their talents.

Edinburgh High School

Despite a strong showing from Edinburgh’s girls’ golf team, they fell short against Brown County, finishing with a 248 team total. Macie Blandford led the Lancers with a 46, followed by Sophia Pace with a 61. Gracie Barrett added a 69, and Kaydra Peters shot 72.

Upcoming for Edinburgh: The Lancers will join Hauser to face North Decatur at 4:30 PM in a girls’ golf match.

Columbus Christian School

Columbus Christian’s volleyball team is looking to build on their recent success after a dominant win against Fortune Academy. The Crusaders, who started the season 0-2, found their rhythm and are now preparing for another home match tonight at 7:00 PM against Suburban Christian. This game will be another chance for the Crusaders to continue their winning streak and build momentum.

Upcoming Local Sports Events: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Volleyball: Columbus Christian hosts Suburban Christian at 7:00 PM.

Girls' Golf: Hauser and Edinburgh will take on North Decatur at 4:30 PM. Brown County will compete against Eastern Greene at 5:00 PM.

Scrimmages: Boys’ soccer and tennis teams across the area are gearing up with various scrimmages scheduled tonight, including Columbus East’s boys’ varsity soccer team scrimmaging against Shelbyville High School at 6:00 PM on the East soccer fields.

That wraps up your local sports update! Stay tuned for more scores and highlights as our teams continue their seasons.